Council delivers recycling boxes ‘in error’

A number of recycling boxes were due to be collected from homes in the Ballyclare area today after being delivered by mistake.

The boxes, branded with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s logo, were delivered to properties in the Mid and East Antrim Borough.

Commenting on the issue, a spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “Council is currently rolling out triplestack recycling boxes in the Ballyclare area.

“A number of boxes were delivered in error to neighbouring houses on the Sawmill Road which lies on the boundary of Mid and East Antrim Council area.

“The triplestacks will be collected today.”

Green Party member Robert Robinson received one of the boxes by mistake.

He said: “As keen environmentalists we were initially excited as the new boxes would help simplify the recycling process. But it soon became clear, through phone calls etcetera, that they were delivered in error. Now we revert back to close neighbours and families having very different methods to recycle.”

He went on to appeal for “joined up thinking on reducing waste and recycling”.