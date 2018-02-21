Council investigates ‘sleeping on the job’

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has launched an investigation after claims were made about staff allegedly sleeping during working hours.

A number of photographs have emerged of the alleged incidents, which are understood to have taken place in council-owned vehicles.

A whistleblower, who wished to remain anonymous, contacted the Newtownabbey Times to voice concerns about council staff seen “sleeping on the job”.

Commenting on the claims this week, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “The council does not permit employees to sleep in its vehicles during working hours.

“Three complaints were received in the last year about staff sleeping in work vehicles, all of which were addressed under the council’s disciplinary procedures.

“A full investigation will now take place in relation to the new information received.”