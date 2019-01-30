Council opposes plans for National Geographic frames at local beauty spots

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council blocked a motion to create five National Geographic yellow frames at ‘hidden gems’ across the borough.

The frames would have bordered an iconic or scenic background, allowing visitors to take photographs through the frames.

The estimated cost for the scheme was £132,000, made up of £99,000 from GROW and £33,000 from council.

The proposed locations for the frames were Randalstown Viaduct, Crumlin Glen, Antrim Loughshore, Canal Walk, Toome and Colin Road, Ballyclare.

Commenting on the proposal ahead of Monday’s full council meeting, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “The objective and anticipated benefits of the project is to capitalise on the large number of tourists visiting Northern Ireland, and currently spending most of their time in Belfast and the Giants Causeway, by attracting them to lesser known areas, ie Hidden Gems, across rural Northern Ireland, creating the opportunity for economic benefits for rural areas and businesses.”

Ald Mark Cosgrove proposed to reject the motion and this was seconded by Cllr Jordan Greer, who raised concerns about the frames, stating that they were costly and would be “very out of character with the areas”.