Council proud to showcase borough in Neeson film

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has said it would welcome future filming opportunities in the borough after scenes for the latest Liam Neeson movie were shot in the region.

Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville were spotted in Newtownabbey last week as scenes were filmed for Normal People.

Welcoming the move, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “The council is thrilled and very proud that the producers of the film Normal People, featuring Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville, have chosen Antrim and Newtownabbey as some of their film locations.

“We look forward to seeing the final production when it is released in 2020.

“Our borough has some beautiful locations and scenery ideal for filming. We would welcome opportunities for future productions or programmes in our area.”