Council receives complaints about condition of bins

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has responded to claims that used bins are being distributed to properties.

Replacement black bins and recycling units are currently being provided to households across the borough in a bid to increase local recycling rates.

A Glengormley resident contacted the Times to voice concerns about the condition the replacement bin was in when it arrived at his home.

The man said: “I received a smaller black bin as part of the replacement scheme from Avenue Recycling Company.

“The bin had marks on it and it appeared to have already been used.

“There was around half an inch of water in the bottom of the bin.

“I contacted the council about this and a replacement was delivered to my home the next day, but it was frustrating that the first bin arrived to my house in this condition.”

Responding to the allegations, a council spokesperson said: “There is currently a ‘bin swap’ in progress linked to the distribution of triple stack recycling units as part of a drive to increase recycling rates.

“This involves replacement of 240 litre black bins with smaller new 180 litre black bins.

“Council received one complaint in the last week about a new bin delivered to a property. The bin was dusty and had some water in it and when the complaint was received it was immediately cleaned.

“Council has received a small number of complaints of this nature over the years.”

The spokesperson added: “Bins are stored outside, at times, for short periods and can get dusty and wet depending on the weather, however all 180 litre black bins and triple stack units which are being delivered to residents free of charge are new.

“The provision of triple stack units and smaller black bins has been partially funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) through successful applications for funding by council.

“Once completed the total cost to Council for the replacement units and bins will be in the region of £1.25m. There is also a reduction in landfill costs as a result of increases in recycling and in addition, council is currently meeting its recycling targets.

“The areas of the borough which are about to receive their replacement triple stack units and 180 litre black bins are around Ballyclare, Ballynure and Ballyeaston.”

It is understood the council has been working with Avenue Recycling for approximately eight years.