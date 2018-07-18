Council urges residents to dispose of waste legally

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has called on residents to dispose of their rubbish responsibly after recent fly-tipping in Rathcoole.

A resident contacted the Times after noticing rubbish dumped illegally in the estate.

The man said: “I was walking my dog this morning and encountered piles of rubbish in the woods to the rear of Green End.

“It is frustrating because we are only around a mile away from the recycling centre.

“The fly-tipper has left their name and address on the rubbish. There is lots of fly-tipping in this small patch of woods, but the people behind it don’t usually leave their name and address.”

Commenting on the issue, a council spokesperson said: “Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has not received any complaints in relation to fly tipping close to Green End, Rathcoole.

“The council will investigate all complaints relating to both littering and fly tipping of waste. Where officers are able to determine who is responsible for depositing the waste in question, then appropriate enforcement action will be taken against that person.

“Once officers have checked the contents of the fly tipped material, the area will then be cleared.”

The spokesperson added: “It is an offence to deposit waste in any manner that may deface an area. Anyone found to be doing so may be issued with a Fixed Penalty fine or prosecuted.

“We would remind all residents that all household waste should be disposed of responsibly, in their household and recycling bins.

“Any additional waste can be disposed of free of charge at any of the council’s civic amenity sites. Should residents have any large or bulky items such as old furniture, children’s toys, wood waste, these can be collected free of charge by using the council’s bulky waste collection service.

“For further information in relation to disposal of household waste, or to arrange a bulky waste collection, please call 028 9034 0056 or visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/recycling”