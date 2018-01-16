Council working with family to ‘resolve situation’

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is liaising with members of a family after an incident involving human excrement at a local leisure centre yesterday.

The Times understands an adult had allegedly defecated in a changing cubicle at the Sixmile Leisure Centre in Ballyclare on Monday.

Two young children, who had gone in to the cubicle to get changed, are understood to have slipped and fallen in the faeces.

Commenting on the issue, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council was made aware of the incident at Sixmile Leisure Centre late last night.

“The leisure centre’s changing area is checked every 30 minutes by leisure centre staff.

“Following the incident, the council is currently working with the family to resolve the situation.

“This type of unreported incident is rare and the council does not condone this type of behaviour.”