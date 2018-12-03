Councillor calls for road improvements

An Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Councillor has called for improvements to be made to a stretch of road after a collision this morning.

Traffic had to be diverted for a number of hours due to a road traffic collision at the junction of the Hydepark Road and Boghill Road.

Glengormley Sinn Fein representative, Cllr Michael Goodman said: “I have been lobbying the Department for Infrastructure on this issue for the last couple of years.

“I use this stretch of road every day. With more and more traffic using the road, as well as the darker driving conditions, it is no surprise that there has been a collision.

“There is a need for the Hydepark Road to be widened. I am writing to the Department again today, because this issue needs resolved.”