Councillor charged with sexual assault resigns from SDLP

A Co Antrim councillor has resigned from the SDLP after appearing in court charged with sexual assault.

Brian Duffin (73), who sits on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, faces one allegation of unwanted touching of a female in June 2016.

A not guilty plea was entered at Magherafelt Magistrates’ Court on January 10 and the case has been adjourned until February 28.

Confirming the resignation, a spokesperson for the party said: “SDLP Chairman Colin McGrath has received and accepted the resignation of Cllr Brian Duffin from the SDLP pending the outcome of legal proceedings.”

Cllr Duffin, of Cargin Road, Toomebridge, represents the Dunsilly DEA on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

He was originally co-opted onto Antrim legacy council before being elected to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council with 677 first preference votes in 2014.

The Newtownabbey Times understands he will continue as an independent member on the council.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Cllr Brian Duffin continues in his role as a councillor with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.”

At the time of going to press, Cllr Duffin’s profile on the council site lists him as a Social Democratic and Labour Party representative.