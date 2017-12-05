Councillor to retire from politics

A local elected representative is set to step down from the political arena, just weeks after joining the DUP.

Cllr John Scott, who was elected to the legacy Newtownabbey council in 2005 and 2011 on a UUP ticket, before retaining his seat as an Ulster Unionist at the 2014 election to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, has announced that he is to retire from politics in January.

Cllr Scott, who was an active community worker in the Ballyduff area for many years, clarified his intention to step down from political life at the local authority’s Operations Committee meeting at Antrim Civic Centre on December 4.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, Cllr Scott said: “I will be retiring from politics due to health reasons. I have decided to go in around a month’s time.

“I have talked this over with my family and because of health issues, I’ve made up my mind that now is the time. They wanted me to do it a long time ago.”

He added: “When I switched parties, I thought I’d still be in politics, but nobody can see what the future holds for their health.

“I’ve given 14 years of service to the council and I’ll miss it.”

Commenting on Cllr Scott’s decision, a spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “Council can confirm that at the Operations Committee on Monday, December 4, Cllr John Scott informed the council of his intention to retire as and from the end of January 2018.”

The Macedon DEA representative served as Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for the 2016/17 term.

He received a standing ovation at the recent DUP conference, where it was announced that he had joined the party.

The move came after Cllr Scott had sat as an independent for a number of months following his resignation from the UUP in August.