Couple getting hitched on same day as Harry and Meghan

A bride-to-be who shares her upcoming wedding date with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has told how a new addition postponed her original plans to tie the knot.

Rachel Higgins, originally from Ballyclare, and Antrim man Corey Scott will be getting hitched this Saturday at LaMon Hotel and Country Club.



The couple, both 25, were due to marry last year before finding out they were expecting a baby.



“We were originally supposed to get married on June 17, 2017; we had everything picked and sorted and even had our honeymoon to the Maldives and Dubai booked,” said Rachel, a sales co-ordinator.

“That’s when we found out I was pregnant and the due date was June 18, so we had to move it to the year after.

"It couldn’t have worked out any better as now we have our beautiful son Freddie to be there with us.”



Rachel and Corey, a HGV driver, met through a mutual friend in 2012.

The couple got engaged in 2015 during a holiday to Mexico, where they are looking forward to returning next week for their honeymoon.