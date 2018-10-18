Couple make ruby donation to Air Ambulance

Ballyclare couple, Mr and Mrs Lynd, recently celebrated their 40th Wedding Anniversary and decided to use this celebration to raise £900 for Air Ambulance NI.

Grace Williams, Area Fundraising Manager at the charity said: “We are very grateful to Mr and Mrs Lynd for their support.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank them for choosing to support the wonderful work of Air Ambulance NI and to thank everyone who made a donation; We couldn’t do it without you!

“As our charity is in its infancy, public fundraising support is crucial, as each day we need to raise in the region of £5,500 to keep the service going.

“Serious or life-threatening situations can happen to anyone at any time and every day in Northern Ireland one individual finds themselves in desperate need of Air Ambulance NI.

“We are dedicated to delivering the very best possible patient care, so our service is often the difference between life and death, making your support so vital.”

Air Ambulance NI is the local charity that provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service for Northern Ireland together with its partners at the Northern Ireland

Ambulance Service.

The aircrew attend some of the most traumatic medical incidents in the region, providing emergency pre-hospital care, both at the scene and whilst transferring the patient to the most appropriate hospital for their specific injuries.

The bright red helicopter can get to even the furthest locations in less than 25 minutes, so travel times to the patient and to hospital are drastically improved. The service operates seven days a week during daylight hours.

In just over a year since its launch, the service has been tasked almost 526 times to help at road traffic collisions, industrial incidents, farming as well as sporting and domestic accidents.

If you would like to donate to Air Ambulance NI you can do so at airambulanceni.org or call the charity on 028 9262 2677.