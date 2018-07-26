‘Creative Shop’ opens in Ballyclare

Artists have taken over a shop in Ballyclare and are welcoming people in to tell stories, share ideas, and get creative.

Antrim and Newtonabbey Borough Council has supported a Northern Irish theatre company to set up the ‘Creative Shop’ in the town.

Ballyclare’s Creative Shop is in The Men’s Shed shop, 47 Main Street and will run for four weeks. It officially opened on Monday, July 23.

Along with sessions of woodworking and skills by Men’s Shed, drop in visitors are welcome to create a map of Ballyclare how it used to be, and there will be special performances of an art installation called ‘Time For tea’ which has been exhibited at The Braid Arts Centre in Ballymena and The MAC in Belfast.

Creative Shops is one of Big Telly’s flagship projects and is funded by The Esmee Fairbairn Foundation.

Local people are getting involved and even setting up their own exhibitions or performances.

Across previous shops Big telly have had thousands of people participating and hundreds of small performances, workshops and activities.