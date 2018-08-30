Crematorium plans get the green light

Controversial plans for a crematorium in Newtownabbey - only the second such facility n Northern Ireland - have been approved.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is nowevaluating options about the delivery of the facility at Ballyearl.

Discussions regarding the construction of the crematorium, which has been estimated to cost around £5 million, have been ongoing since 2012.

Commenting on the latest development, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “The crematorium site is on the south side of the Doagh Road (B59), adjacent to the council’s Central Services Depot and opposite the frontage of Ballyearl Arts and Leisure Centre.

“Following the recent planning approval for the crematorium, the council is currently evaluating the options and programme for delivery.

“Council is in discussions with Belfast City Council regarding options for collaboration.”

Residents living in the Doagh Road area have voiced concerns about increased traffic and potential pollution.

They also fear the development could lead to a drop in property prices and destroy the local community.

Plans for the construction of a crematorium involving a joint approach by the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and Belfast City Council had been suggested previously.

In May 2017 a spokesperson for Belfast City Council said: “We have recently initiated discussions with neighbouring councils regarding our plans in relation to cemetery and cremations provision, to take into consideration the needs and plans of those neighbouring councils.”