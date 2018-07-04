£6k tool haul at Newtownabbey site

Police in Newtownabbey are appealing for information following a burglary yesterday (Tuesday).

It was reported that a number of tools were stolen from the Avondale Drive area.

PSNI Constable Hayley Simpson said: “These items were from the EJC Contracts site. A number of items were taken including two Makita drills and two grinders among a number of smaller items totalling over £6000.

“We are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or have information about the incident or anyone who may be offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact police at Newtownabbey on 101 quoting CC2018070300317.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”