Advice issued after Ballyclare man sends bank details to scammers

Advice has been issued by NI Direct after a Ballyclare man was recently targeted by scammers online.

Detailing the incident on the Scam Wise NI Facebook page on March 31, a spokesperson for NI Direct said: “A man from the Ballyclare area was on his computer when a ‘security alert’ appeared on his screen.

“The man couldn’t close down the window and called the number provided. The call was answered by a man who said he was a ‘computer technician’ and that he could fix the problem for £99.

“He convinced the man to give him remote access to his computer, as well as a scan of his driving licence and his bank details. After this incident the man did some research and learned that it was a scam.

“If you get a pop-up like this, do some research online before you call any numbers.”