Officers from both Newtownabbey and Carrickfergus NPTs worked alongside Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency in a multi-agency operation to detect untaxed vehicles.

Commenting on today’s operation, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A total of 25 vehicles were clamped for no tax and two fixed penalty notices were issued.

“It is an offence to drive a motor vehicle without road tax. Before driving any vehicle, please ensure that you have valid insurance, tax and MOT.”