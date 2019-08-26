Amazon voucher scammers target Newtownabbey man

Local residents are being urged to be vigilant after scammers recently stole a sum of money from a Newtownabbey man.

Detailing the incident, a spokesperson for Scam Wise NI said: “We’ve been advised of a man from Newtownabbey who needed a loan and after doing some searching online he was contacted by telephone by scammers pretending to be a genuine loan company.

“They said he needed to pay a fee of £90 using Amazon vouchers, which he purchased and gave them the code. They contacted him again, this time demanding £175 for insurance; but then he realised it was a scam.

“Scammers like this will keep asking for more and more money, but will never give you anything in return. Remember, if a loan company asks for any fees paid by vouchers, it’s a scam.”