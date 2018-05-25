Animal dies after criminal damage caused at field

Police are appealing for information after criminal damage was caused to a number of fences in Newtownabbey.

The damage was caused to fences surrounding fields in the Glebe Road area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A number of these fields are privately owned and form part of Carnmoney Hill.

“Other parts of Carnmoney Hill are a public place, owned by Woodland Trust. As a result of the damage caused, a number of cattle strayed into an adjacent field.”

The spokesperson added: “It is suspected that one of the cattle ate fertiliser from the field and died as a result.

“If you saw anything suspicious between May 22 and May 23, please contact police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, referring to PSNI reference number 240 24/05/18.”