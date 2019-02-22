Anti-social teens ‘torture local residents’

Police have issued a stark warning to a group of young people who were involved in disorder at the Cave Hill Country Park last night.

Detailing the trouble, a PSNI North Belfast spokesperson said: “Police have spent another evening running around after crowds of youths in the north Belfast area.

“Tonight’s disorderly behaviour centred round the Ballysillan area along with Cave Hill Country Park, the Oldpark Road and into the Deerpark area.

“Tonight’s fun for these badly behaved youths involved torturing the local residents, underage drinking, pushing over bins and emptying the rubbish out onto the streets, topped off with verbal abusive language towards residents, council workers, local community reps and cars passing by.

“The message for these youths is simple -take a good look at yourselves and your behaviour and grow up.”