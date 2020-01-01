Appeal for dash cam footage after assault in Ballyclare

Police are urging motorists to check their dash cams in the hope that someone can help with inquiries into an assault which took place on the Mill Road, Ballyclare on Thursday, December 19.

The incident took place at approximately 7.40pm at the entrance to the Ulsterbus depot.

Police said the driver of a vehicle sustained injury whilst the assailant left the area in a black-coloured van.

They are appealing for drivers with dash cams who were in the area at this time to check their footage and anybody who witnessed the incident is asked to contact 101, quoting reference number 2002 of 19/12/19.