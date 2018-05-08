Appeal launched after dog attacked by man

Police are appealing for information after an unknown man attacked a pet dog at a local park.

It is understood the incident occurred at approximately 11am on May 4 in Three Mile Water Park.

A police spokesperson said: “The man kicked this dog very hard in the stomach, sending him rolling into a bush.

“The man then ran from the Doagh Road towards Manse Road.

“The male is described as in his 40s, approximately 6ft, dark hair and beard and was wearing a long sleeved red top and black shorts.

“Any help would be appreciated to help us identify the assailant.”