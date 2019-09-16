Appeal launched after driver fails to stop for police in Newtownabbey

Detectives are urging anyone who witnessed a Volkswagon Passat being pursued by police in Newtownabbey over the weekend to contact them.

Officers from Larne PSNI Station are seeking to identify witnesses and dash cam footage with regards to a case of dangerous driving and two counts of failing to stop for police in the Ballynure/Ballyclare/Newtownabbey areas between 11.45pm on Saturday, September 14 and 12.15am on Sunday, September 15.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Commenting on the incident, Sergeant Allen said: “Keeping people safe is what we as police officers are paid to do. Policing with the community is how we do it.

“I am seeking witnesses to the manner of driving of a Volkswagon Passat between the area of Ballybracken Road, Ballynure along Larne Road, Ballynure onto the A8 towards Corr’s Corner, Doagh Road towards Ballyrobert village and Longshot towards the A57 Templepatrick Road.

“Were you travelling on any of these roads at that time? Did you see this car? Did you see it being pursued be police?

“Did you witness the manner of the driving of the Passat? Do you have dash cam footage of this incident? If your answer to any of these questions is yes, I am keen to speak to you.

“Please contact police in Larne, through the non-emergency 101 telephone number, quoting reference number 2287 14/09/2019.”