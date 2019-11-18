Appeal launched after fire causes damage in Newtownabbey

Police are appealing for information following a weekend blaze on land to the rear of Valley Retail Park.

The incident comes after officers recently received reports of incidents of anti-social behaviour in the area between Camross Park, Rathcoole and the rear of Valley Retail Park.

Damage was caused during a fire on Saturday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “There have been a number of fires and criminal damage has been caused. Damage was caused by the most recent fire on Saturday night (November 16).

“Those involved are running the risk of prosecution through the courts with the possibility of a criminal record, but more importantly are putting the safety of themselves and others at risk.

“If you see anyone in this area who you believe is engaging in this type of behaviour or you know the identity of those involved, then we would urge you to report the matter to police at the time it is happening. This should be done through the non-emergency telephone number 101.”