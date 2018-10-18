Appeal launched after ‘hit and run’ at university

Police are appealing for information following a hit and run road traffic collision that occurred at the Ulster University campus in Jordanstown.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A white Audi that was parked in Car Park 1, near the playing fields of the campus, was damaged by another vehicle sometime between noon and 2pm on October 16.

“If you witnessed the collision or have any information that could assist police in their investigation, please contact police on 101 and quote police reference 807 of 16/10/18.”