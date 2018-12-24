Appeal launched after hit and run outside primary school

Police are investigating reports of a hit and run road traffic collision outside a primary school in Newtownabbey.

It is understood the collision occurred outside The Thompson Primary School in Ballyrobert at approximately 2.15pm on Thursday, December 20.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The alleged offender was driving a van that was pulling a trailer. Apparently moments before the collision, the same van was involved in a dispute with another driver.

“Were you driving the van? Did you witness the collision?

“Were you involved in the previous altercation with the van driver? Could you hold dash cam footage?

“If you can answer yes to any of the above, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference number CC2018122000780.”