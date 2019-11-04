Appeal launched after JCB digger stolen in Ballyclare

Police are appealing for information following a report of theft at the Upper Gateside Grove area of Ballyclare.

Detailing the incident, Constable Vance said: “Sometime between 8.30pm on Wednesday, October 30 and 6.50am on Thursday, October 31, it was reported that a yellow JCB 8025 digger was stolen from a building site in the area.

Police are appealing for information.

“Entry was gained to the premises, with a trailer believed to have been used during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 249 31/10/19.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.