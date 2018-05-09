Appeal launched after Jordanstown theft

Police are appealing for information following a theft from a trailer.

The Times understands the incident occurred on April 18, but details were only made public by the police today.

Detailing the theft, Constable Hayley Simpson said: “It was reported that sometime between 4pm and 4.15pm on April 18, two red petrol lawnmowers were stolen from a trailer parked at the Jordanstown and Lynda Farm junction.

“We are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or has information about the incident, or anyone who may be offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact police at Newtownabbey on 101, quoting CC2018041800898.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”