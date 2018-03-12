Appeal launched after man threatens occupants

Police are appealing for information after an incident at a house in Newtownabbey on Sunday, March 11.

Detailing the incident, Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “Shortly after 12pm it was reported that a man approached a property in the Renagh Park area and made threats against the occupants before making off.

“Anyone with information should contact 101, quoting reference 574 11/03/2018.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”