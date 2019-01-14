Armed man arrested in Newtownabbey

Police made an arrest after responding to reports of a male with a machine gun in the Whitewell Road area at around 7am on Saturday.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI North Belfast spokesperson said: “Due to the quick response and professionalism of the Armed Response Unit, a male was detained without incident or injury.

“Local officers arrested this male on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of firearms in suspicious circumstances and discharging a firearm in a public place.”

A subsequent search of his home uncovered an arsenal of replica firearms.

The police spokesperson added: “Please be mindful that these guns look like the real deal to both members of the public and police Officers alike.

“They can cause injury and certainly put people in fear- ownership is a privilege, not a right.”