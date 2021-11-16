Arrest made after Newtownabbey theft

Detailing the operation in a post on social media on November 15, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “This Citroen Picasso was stopped by ANPR Interceptor Team in the Belfast city centre area, the occupants suspected of involvement in a theft from a business premises in the Church Road area of Newtownabbey.

