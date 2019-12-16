Arrest made after serious assault in Newtownabbey

Police made an arrest following a serious assault in Newtownabbey during the early hours of yesterday (December 15).

Speaking on Sunday, Inspector Anne McCourt said: “We received a report at 3.50am of a fight in the street in the Whitewell Crescent area where it was reported a man had been stabbed.

Police are appealing for information.

“Our officers attended the scene where a man who reported having his car damaged, and had come on the scene, had sustained an injury to his shoulder. The victim, aged in his forties, was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

“We have since arrested a man, aged 39 years-old, on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, and he remains in custody this morning where he is assisting us with our enquiries.

“Our investigation is under way and we are following a number of lines of enquiry, including if this assault is related to a road traffic collision on Whitewell Road in Newtownabbey just before 4am. A car – a red Ford Focus Zetec - was found overturned at the scene.

“A man, aged 25, was arrested for offences including dangerous driving and has subsequently been street bailed. He was also treated at hospital for treatment of leg injuries.

“If you have information on this collision, or the assault, and you think it might help our investigation, please call us on 101, and quote reference number 443 15/12/1/19.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.