Arrest made following police pursuit

A male has been arrested for a number of offences after an incident in the borough yesterday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle on the M2 yesterday afternoon. Unfortunately the driver decided he didn’t want to speak to us and drove his vehicle along the motorway and through Templepatrick dangerously.

“The driver then decided two feet were better than four wheels and having abandoned the car, he ran through several gardens before being detained.

“He has now been arrested for numerous offences and having spent the night with us is currently being spoken to by detectives.”