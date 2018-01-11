Arrest made in burglary probe

A suspected burglar is currently in custody thanks to a member of the public who reported two males acting suspiciously in Newtownabbey this morning.

It is understood the males were noticed acting suspiciously in the Lynda Meadows area at approximately 4.20am today.

Officers were on the scene within minutes and located an abandoned car with suspected stolen items inside. Searches of the area were carried out and a man in his 30s was arrested around 6am on the Jordanstown Road.

District Commander Superintendent Emma Bond said: “This was excellent work from our officers acting on the information provided by a quick thinking member of the public.

“We believe the items located in the abandoned car belong to another resident who contacted us around the same time after his burglar alarm was activated.

“This incident highlights the importance of having and setting a house alarm and the value of good neighbours looking out for each other.”

District Commander Superintendent Bond added: “I would strongly encourage everyone in the Antrim and Newtownabbey District to take this opportunity to review your own security measures and to report any suspicious activity on your street, with as much detail as possible, straightaway.

“We are keen to hear from anyone else who has information that could assist with this investigation and we can be contacted on the non-emergency number 101.”