Arrests made after Mallusk drugs seizure

Two arrests were made following a police operation in Mallusk on Monday, September 2.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “On Monday evening, B Section Newtownabbey attended the Mallusk area after receiving a report of a suspicious person.

“On police arrival, a vehicle was located with persons nearby. A quantity of suspected Class A and Class B controlled drugs were located in the vehicle and two individuals were arrested, who are now assisting police with our enquiries.

“Follow up searches resulted in the seizure of approximately £14,000 worth of suspected Class A, Class B and Class C controlled drugs.”