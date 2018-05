Three people have been arrested in Newtownabbey after a number of incidents in east Antrim.

Detailing the arrests, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives have arrested a male and two women (both in their 20s) in the Newtownabbey area on suspicion of burglary and attempted burglaries in the Carrick and Ballymena areas.

“They are currently in custody assisting police with enquiries.”