Assault on teen condemned

A local politician has slammed those behind an attack on a 14-year-old boy in Rathcoole on Saturday, August 4.

SDLP representative, Cllr Noreen McClelland has said that the abduction and further assault of the teenage boy in Newtownabbey is indefensible, and that those involved must be brought to justice.

The Glengormley representative said: “As a grandmother, hearing of this happening to a young teenager who was by himself at the time, makes me sick to my stomach; how a group of grown men could do this to a teenager is beyond comprehension.

“There can be no justification for an attack like this and I would urge anyone with information to contact police on 101.”