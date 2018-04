Police issued an appeal to parents after a number of incidents were reported over the weekend.

Commenting on April 21, a police spokesperson said: “PSNI Newtownabbey are dealing with a number of reports of assaults and anti-social behaviour in the Rathcoole area.

“One young male has sustained a head injury as a result of an assault.

“We are appealing to parents to get their children home immediately before any further assaults take place!”