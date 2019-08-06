Attack on Rathcoole bus condemned

There has been condemnation following an attack on a Translink bus service in Rathcoole on Monday, August 5.

Police have launched an appeal for information after an outbound 2H Metro bus was damaged shortly before 6pm in the Derrycoole Way area.

The bus was damaged on Monday.

Detailing the incident, a Translink spokesperson said: “An outer window pane was broken but the inner glass remained intact and no one was injured.

“Services remained in operation with no further incidents reported. We continue to monitor all services and make operational changes if necessary to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.

“We condemn anti-social behaviour and offer a reward of up to £1,000 to anyone who will give evidence in court which leads to a prosecution.”

Condemning those responsible, Macedon UUP representative, Cllr Robert Foster said: “This indiscriminate attack could have caused serious injury to the driver or to passengers and I totally condemn this attack.

“We’ve seen Translink withdrawing or restricting services in parts of Belfast due to similar attacks and this is something no one wants to see happening in Rathcoole.

“Bus services are vital to the entire community and any attack on these services is an attack on the community as a whole.

“Those responsible really need to wise up and consider the consequences of their actions before someone is seriously injured or worse.”

Urging anyone with information to contact police, Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP chair, Cllr Paul Dunlop said: “I condemn this attack totally and I’m thankful no one was injured. T

“Translink staff provide a great service to the community and this should continue without fear of attack. I urge anyone with information to contact the PSNI immediately.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1953 of 5/8/19.