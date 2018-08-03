Attack on train condemned

Police are appealing for information after a number of stones were thrown at a Translink NI Railways service in Newtownabbey yesterday.

It is understood the incident occurred at the Mossley West halt at approximately 7.50pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It had been reported a number of youths had been involved in throwing stones at the passing train.

“Local people have described the attack as mindless and it was a mixture of good fortune and luck no one was injured on this occasion.

“If you were involved, perhaps you might want to give us a call before we come calling, or if you can assist police with this ongoing investigation give us a call.”

Condemning the incident, DUP representative, Cllr Stephen Ross said: “This type of anti-social behaviour needs to stop. It is fortunate that no one was injured this time.

“I would urge parents to be mindful of what their children are up to and to make their children aware of the consequences of similar incidents.

“I understand that more police will be conducting patrols in the area over the weekend and if young people are found to be involved in similar behaviour, they could end up in court.”