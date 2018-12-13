Attempted hijacking: Two men aged 20 and 24 charged

Two men have been charged with offences in connection with an attempted hijacking in the Newtownabbey area in the early hours of Wednesday, December 12.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court this morning (Thursday, December 13).

A 24-year-old man has been charged with attempted hijacking, resisting police, assault of police and disorderly behaviour.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 7.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.