Bail for one of two men accused of forcing their way into Newtownabbey home

Prosecutors said two men who forced their way into his home in Newtownabbey were looking for a suspected heroin dealer.

One of the accused, 36-year-old Raymond Lamont, was granted bail but banned from returning to the area.

Lamont, of Woodland Drive in Newtownabbey, faces charges of aggravated burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and possessing a firearm over the incident on September 11.

Crown lawyer Iryna Kennedy said the victim was washing dishes when he heard a chain rattle at the front of the property on Fernagh Drive.

He went to investigate and was confronted by one of the men poking the barrel of a handgun through the door in his direction.

At that point his seven-year-old daughter appeared in the hallway and began to scream.

Mrs Kennedy claimed Lamont was the man brandishing the gun, while co-accused Peter Brown, 47, of Fernagh Drive, joined the attempt to get into the house.

The victim grappled with the pair and managed to force them back outside, the court heard.

During a struggle he was struck on the face, sustaining a nose injury.

Both of the intruders were described as staggering on their feet and smelling of alcohol.

One of them fled, while Brown allegedly sat down on a wall and tried to placate the homeowner out of phoning police.

“He was saying they were looking for (a man) who deals heroin,” Mrs Kennedy submitted.

She told the court that the victim has a different name to the man being sought.

“It’s clear this is a case of mistaken identity,” counsel added.

Lamont faces separate charges of possessing and cultivating cannabis in connection with his arrest two days later.

Police allegedly found two plants in a bedroom wardrobe fitted out with heating lamps during searches at his home.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd argued that anything discovered was for Lamont’s personal use.

“We are not talking about a drug factory,” he insisted.

Mr Boyd added that his client handed himself in to police and agreed to take part in an identification procedure for the alleged burglary.

Granting bail, His Honour Judge Stephen Fowler QC ordered Lamont to live at a relative’s address in Ballyclare.