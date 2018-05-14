Ballyclare disorder: Man released on bail

A 23-year-old man arrested following disorder in Ballyclare early on Sunday morning has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police were tasked to a disturbance in the town shortly after 3am yesterday.

Detailing the incident, Inspector Alison Ferguson said: “Officers attended and found that around 50 people had gathered on Main Street in the town and that fighting had broken out amongst them.

“Following the arrest of a 23-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences including being in charge of a vehicle while unfit through drink or drugs, assaulting police and criminal damage, the crowd became hostile towards police.

“CS spray was then used to restrain a 36-year-old man who was subsequently arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour. He was released, pending report.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information about what happened to get in touch with police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 290 of 13/5/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“A number of police officers received minor injuries during the incident.”