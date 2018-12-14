Ballyclare driver given road ban and fined

Police observed a car with its headlights off being driven around in circles at Circular Road Car Park in Larne at 10.40pm on November 9 this year and it was claimed the person behind the wheel was “learning to drive”.

The owner of the car, Ben McDonald (18), of Henryville Meadows in Ballyclare, admitted permitting no insurance and was banned from the road for two weeks and fined £200.

A defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates Court on December 13 the defendant allowed the driver to “drive slowly” in the car park.

The driver, a student (17) who cannot be named because of her age, admitted a charge of using a vehicle without insurance and was given six penalty points and a £75 fine.

Her lawyer said she was practicing reversing and “it was certainly not the case of a boy racer or in this case a girl racer”.