Ballyclare farmer convicted of animal suffering charges

A Ballyclare farmer has been given a suspended prison sentence over charges relating to animal suffering.

William Mawhinney (74),of Ballybracken Road, was convicted at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Wednesday of two charges of causing unnecessary suffering, six charges of failing to take such steps as were reasonable in the circumstances to ensure the needs of animals were met and three charges of failing to dispose of animal carcasses.

Mawhinney was disqualified from owning animals, keeping animals, participating in keeping animals, being party to an arrangement under which he is entitled to control or influence the way in which animals are kept, from dealing in animals, from transporting and arranging the transport of animals for 20 years.

He also received five months imprisonment suspended for three years and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs was granted a seizure order by the court.

The case, the department stated, arose as a result of discrepancies found during inspections of Mawhinney’s cattle herd and sheep flock between January 2018 and May 2018. At these inspections, officers found numerous animals living in poor conditions with no access to food and water and no clean dry lying area. Some animals required veterinary attention and there were dead animals in areas with the living animals. One cow and one sheep had to be euthanised to prevent any further suffering.