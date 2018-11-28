Ballyclare father and son fined for causing water pollution

Two Co. Antrim farmers have been convicted of making a polluting discharge to a waterway.

Andrew McIlwaine (74) from Ballynashee Road, and his son William McIlwaine (49) from Sawmill Road, both Ballyclare, were fined a total of £2,250 plus £15 Offenders Levy each, at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

On August 7 and 16, 2017, a water quality inspector acting on behalf of the Northern Ireland Environment Agency responded to a report of pollution which resulted in farm effluent being discharged to the Islekelly Burn, a tributary of the Six Mile Water.

On August 16, 2017, the waterway was discoloured and visibly impacted with extensive fungal growth. The inspector located a pipe discharging a brown coloured liquid with an agricultural odour, synonymous with containing silage effluent.

The inspector entered the farm at Ballynashee Road and observed a below ground tank receiving seepage from two silage clamps and from a large midden area. The contents of this tank were found to be discharging directly to the burn.

In accordance with procedures a statutory sample of the discharge was collected. The inspector discovered 100% coverage of fungus in the waterway, for a distance of at least 30 metres downstream of the farm.

The sample of the discharge was analysed and found to contain poisonous, noxious, or polluting matter which was potentially harmful to fish life in the receiving waterway. Effluents of this nature enrich fungus coverage on the bed of the watercourse which may lead to the destruction of fish spawning sites, as well as starving river invertebrates, on which fish feed, of oxygen.