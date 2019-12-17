Ballyclare jewellery shop raid accused is denied bail

A man allegedly involved in a “terrifying” raid in which a jeweller was hit with a hammer must remain in custody, a High Court judge ruled on Tuesday.

Robert Toan, 33, was refused bail amid claims he was part of the gang who smashed up the store in Ballyclare, Co Antrim, before stealing thousands of pounds worth of stock.

Lord Justice Treacy said: “One can only imagine how utterly terrifying it was for the woman who was on her own in the premises.”

Toan, from Bromley Street in Belfast, is charged with robbery, arson, common assault, criminal damage and possessing an offensive weapon.

According to the prosecution four men raided the jewellers in the Mill Road area on October 3, one wielding a hammer he used to smash glass cabinets.

The woman working at the time was allegedly struck on the wrist with the hammer and shoved over.

One of the men then pinned her to the ground with his foot while the display units were smashed, showering her in glass fragments.

Prosecutors told a previous court the intruders fled when the victim managed to access a panic alarm.

A number of high-value items were stolen, including a £2,700 engagement ring.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested three men following a pursuit across fields, the court heard.

Another two suspects were detained later, close to the scene of an alleged attempt to set fire to a car used by the gang.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd said Toan was seeking bail to spend Christmas with his partner and her child.

Mr Boyd argued that his client previously worked offshore on wind farms, and would abide by any conditions.

But denying bail, Lord Justice Treacy held: “The risk of further offending in this case is such that I do not consider it would be appropriate to release the applicant.”