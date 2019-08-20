Ballyclare man conned out of £7,500

Residents are being urged to be careful on online marketplaces after a scammer stole over £7,000 from a Ballyclare man.

Detailing the theft, a spokesperson for Scam Wise NI said: “It’s come to our attention that a man from Ballyclare took an interest in a motor home advertised on an online marketplace.

Scam Wise NI.

“He started talking with the seller and they agreed a price of £7,500. The man transferred the money and expected the motor home to be delivered, but it never appeared. Now all records of the seller have disappeared from the website and his phone number doesn’t connect.

“When purchasing online, especially when it involves a lot of money, it’s best to make sure you’re getting what you pay for before you part with your money.”