Ballyclare man facing pensioner fraud incident charges denied compassionate bail

Belfast Magistrates Court.

The gang targeted victims aged up to 95 and even used the name of a detective investigating their crime spree, it was claimed.

More than £200,000 in cash and jewellery has been taken from the elderly in 40 incidents across Northern Ireland.

New details emerged as bail was refused to a man detained when police swooped on suspects in Belfast.

Elijah Gavin, 25, of Ollardale Park in Ballyclare, Co Antrim, is among four people charged with fraud by false representation.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard a 65-year-old woman was telephoned on May 28 by a co-accused, claiming her husband had been seriously assaulted.

She was informed that her home in the city was about to be robbed and convinced that £40,000 stored in the house needed to be “offloaded” for safekeeping.

The woman brought the cash to a primary school on the Knockbreda Road, where she was allegedly met by Gavin and two other “pick-up men”.

Police arrested the men and recovered £40,000 from a car stopped a short time later.

Gavin only faces charges in connection with that incident. But a detective claimed he is linked to an organised crime gang who targeted the elderly and vulnerable in a wider series of scams.

Between January 2020 and May 2021 a total of 40 victims lost £190,000 in cash and £15,000 worth of jewellery, the court heard.

A detective claimed the 65-year-old complainant was among the youngest to be targeted by the gang.

“A couple of weeks earlier they told another woman her husband was going to be arrested for paedophilia if she didn’t hand over £20,000 in cash,” he said.

“It’s about putting victims in as much fear as possible, so they act without thinking by going to the bank to withdraw money or handing over cash and jewellery from their houses to what they believe are police officers.”

Even though a number of suspects are currently in custody, District Judge Anne Marshall was told fresh attempts have been made to contact potential victims.

“As recently as two weeks ago they have been using my name (saying they are from the Fraud Squad) to get their operation up and running again,” the detective alleged.

Gavin was seeking compassionate bail to attend his grandmother’s funeral.

Defence solicitor Karl McKenna stressed the release would be limited to a four-hour period.