Ballyclare woman found guilty of hitting man on head with beer bottle

A 39-year-old woman was yesterday (Thursday) found guilty by a jury of striking a man on the head with a beer bottle in a west Belfast social club.

The injured party sustained a 2cm laceration to his forehead which required hospital treatment after he was wounded by Diane Donnelly in March 2016.

Following a two-day trial at Belfast Crown Court, the jury of eight men and four women were played CCTV footage of the incident, which occurred in the hallway of the Cypress Street Social Club on March 20, 2016.

The injured party was captured on the footage arguing with other revellers, and whilst the strike itself was not caught on tape, Donnelly is seen in the hallway with a bottle of beer in her hand. Seconds later, the injured party is seen with a wound to his forehead, and Donnelly is seen no longer holding the beer bottle.

Despite claims that she acted in self-defence, that the injured party had assaulted her in the lounge of the social club and that she pushed him but didn’t realise she was holding a bottle, the jury accepted Donnelly had intentionally struck and wounded the injured party.

After deliberating for around an hour, the foreperson of the jury was asked if they had reached a verdict on which they were all agreed. The foreperson replied “yes” and when asked what the verdict was, she said “guilty”.

As the verdict was passed Donnelly, from Bellevue Place in Ballyclare, showed no emotion.

Her barrister Mark Farrell said he would be requesting pre-sentence reports on his client and asked Judge Philip Gilpin if she could be released on contining bail ahead of sentencing.

No objections were raised by the Crown, Donnelly was released on bail and a date for sentencing will be fixed next month.